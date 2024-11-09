Lue leads Kennesaw State against Cal Baptist after 22-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -10.5;…

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -10.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Cal Baptist after Braedan Lue scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 110-61 win over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Cal Baptist went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Lancers averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 6.0 on fast breaks.

Kennesaw State went 0-1 in CUSA games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Owls averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from beyond the arc.

