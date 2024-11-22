LSU Tigers and the Pittsburgh Panthers square off

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-0) vs. LSU Tigers (4-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-0) vs. LSU Tigers (4-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: LSU squares off against Pittsburgh in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

LSU finished 17-16 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

The Panthers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

