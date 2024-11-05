LSU takes on UL Monroe in non-conference matchup

UL Monroe Warhawks at LSU Tigers Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe heads to LSU…

UL Monroe Warhawks at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe heads to LSU for a non-conference matchup.

LSU went 12-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.0 last season.

UL Monroe finished 11-19 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Warhawks averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 15.3 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.