LSU squares off against Pittsburgh in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-0) vs. LSU Tigers (4-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU will…

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-0) vs. LSU Tigers (4-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU will take on Pittsburgh at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

LSU went 17-16 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The Panthers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Guillermo Diaz Graham averaging 7.8.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.