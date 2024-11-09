Live Radio
LSU plays Alabama State following Reed’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:41 AM

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Alabama State after Jalen Reed scored 24 points in LSU’s 95-60 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

LSU finished 12-6 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers shot 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama State went 13-19 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Hornets shot 37.0% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

