LSU hosts UL Monroe in out-of-conference matchup

UL Monroe Warhawks at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and UL Monroe play in non-conference action.

LSU finished 17-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

UL Monroe went 11-19 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Warhawks allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

