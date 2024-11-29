LSU hosts Northwestern State after Sears’ 25-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (3-4) at LSU Tigers (5-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5;…

Northwestern State Demons (3-4) at LSU Tigers (5-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays Northwestern State after Jordan Sears scored 25 points in LSU’s 109-102 overtime victory against the UCF Knights.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dji Bailey averaging 2.5.

The Demons are 0-3 on the road. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Addison Patterson averaging 6.7.

LSU averages 82.3 points, 16.2 more per game than the 66.1 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.6 more points per game (78.3) than LSU gives up to opponents (71.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17 points.

Jon Sanders is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Demons.

