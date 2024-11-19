LSU hosts Charleston Southern after Jones’ 21-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-4) at LSU Tigers (3-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -26.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-4) at LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -26.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on LSU after Reis Jones scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 80-69 loss to the VMI Keydets.

LSU went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Tigers gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-2 away from home. Charleston Southern leads the Big South with 17.8 assists. RJ Johnson leads the Buccaneers with 5.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

