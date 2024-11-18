LSU hosts Charleston Southern after Jones’ 21-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-4) at LSU Tigers (3-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-4) at LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits LSU after Reis Jones scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 80-69 loss to the VMI Keydets.

LSU went 17-16 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 75.0 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 on the road. Charleston Southern is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.