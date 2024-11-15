Loyola (MD) visits VCU following Bamisile’s 20-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) at VCU Rams (3-0) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Loyola…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-1) at VCU Rams (3-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Loyola (MD) after Joe Bamisile scored 20 points in VCU’s 63-42 victory against the Merrimack Warriors.

VCU went 24-14 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 7-25 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Greyhounds averaged 5.9 steals, 2.2 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

