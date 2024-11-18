Loyola (MD) visits Boston College following Strong’s 25-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Boston College Eagles (2-1) Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Loyola…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Boston College Eagles (2-1)

Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Loyola (MD) after Elijah Strong scored 25 points in Boston College’s 72-69 win over the Temple Owls.

Boston College finished 20-16 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

Loyola (MD) went 5-13 on the road and 7-25 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 12.8 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

