Loyola (MD) visits Binghamton after Hicks’ 28-point outing

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 3:41 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-2) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-3)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Binghamton after Kimmie Hicks scored 28 points in Loyola (MD)’s 60-42 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Bearcats are 2-1 in home games. Binghamton is fifth in the America East with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Camryn Fauria averaging 3.3.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-1 away from home. Loyola (MD) is second in the Patriot with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Koi Sims averaging 4.3.

Binghamton’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Binghamton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Weltz is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bearcats.

Hicks averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

