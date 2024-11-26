Loyola (MD) takes down VMI 70-67

Milos Ilic's 28 points and 11 rebounds helped Loyola (MD) defeat VMI 70-67 on Tuesday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Milos Ilic’s 28 points and 11 rebounds helped Loyola (MD) defeat VMI 70-67 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Stiemke’s 3-pointer gave Loyola the lead for good, 66-64, with 2:14 remaining.

Stiemke scored 13 points for the Greyhounds (3-3). Tyson Commander finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. led the Keydets (4-4) with 22 points and six rebounds. VMI got 18 points from TJ Johnson. Augustinas Kiudulas also had 11 points and four assists.

Ilic scored 12 points in the first half and Loyola went into halftime trailing 42-30. Ilic’s 16-point second half helped Loyola close out the three-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

