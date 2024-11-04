Loyola (MD) hosts Columbia to start season

Columbia Lions at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM…

Columbia Lions at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts Columbia for the season opener.

Loyola (MD) finished 2-11 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Greyhounds averaged 12.8 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

Columbia finished 4-8 on the road and 13-14 overall a season ago. The Lions gave up 72.4 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

