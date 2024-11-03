Loyola (MD) Greyhounds start season at home against the Columbia Lions

Columbia Lions at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) opens the season at home…

Columbia Lions at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) opens the season at home against Columbia.

Loyola (MD) went 7-25 overall last season while going 2-11 at home. The Greyhounds averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

Columbia finished 13-14 overall with a 4-8 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 77.0 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

