Loyola Marymount visits Saint Louis following Jimerson’s 28-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-1) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -4.5;…

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-1)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Loyola Marymount after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 95-44 victory over the Avila Eagles.

Saint Louis finished 13-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Billikens averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

Loyola Marymount went 12-19 overall with a 2-7 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 27.4 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.