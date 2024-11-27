Loyola Marymount Lions and the Wyoming Cowboys play in Cancun, Mexico

Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Loyola Marymount…

Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Loyola Marymount square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Lions have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Cowboys have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Wyoming is fourth in the MWC scoring 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 6.3.

Loyola Marymount scores 74.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 73.3 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.5 more points per game (75.3) than Loyola Marymount allows (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lions.

Obi Agbim is averaging 17.5 points for the Cowboys.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.