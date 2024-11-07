Loyola Marymount faces UC Irvine after Merkviladze’s 22-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes…

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on UC Irvine after Alex Merkviladze scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 99-56 victory over the Life Pacific Warriors.

Loyola Marymount went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 12-19 overall. The Lions averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

UC Irvine went 24-10 overall a season ago while going 8-9 on the road. The Anteaters averaged 77.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

