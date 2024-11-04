Loyola Chicago tips off season at home against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Chicago State for…

Chicago State Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Chicago State for the season opener.

Loyola Chicago went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Ramblers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 24.5 bench points last season.

Chicago State finished 1-0 in NEC games and 5-12 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.