Loyola Chicago plays Tulsa, seeks 5th straight home win

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-2) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -11; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Tulsa looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Ramblers are 4-0 in home games. Loyola Chicago is third in the A-10 scoring 84.0 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 in road games. Tulsa is second in the AAC scoring 86.6 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa scores 20.6 more points per game (86.6) than Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Ramblers.

Keaston Willis is averaging 14.4 points for the Golden Hurricane.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

