Loyola Chicago plays Detroit Mercy following Dawson’s 20-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays Detroit Mercy after Jayden Dawson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 79-72 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

Loyola Chicago went 15-2 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.

Detroit Mercy went 1-31 overall with a 0-20 record on the road a season ago. The Titans averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 28.1% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

