Loyola Chicago hosts Southern Utah after Simpson’s 25-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Loyola Chicago after Jamir Simpson scored 25 points in Southern Utah’s 79-73 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

Loyola Chicago finished 23-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ramblers averaged 16.6 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Southern Utah went 3-13 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Thunderbirds averaged 6.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

