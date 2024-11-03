Loyola Chicago begins season at home against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago begins the season at…

Chicago State Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago begins the season at home against Chicago State.

Loyola Chicago went 23-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shoot 40.2% from the field last season.

Chicago State finished 1-0 in NEC action and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Cougars gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

