Lowe leads Pittsburgh against Murray State after 21-point showing

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -11.5; over/under is…

Murray State Racers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Murray State after Jaland Lowe scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 96-56 win over the Radford Highlanders.

Pittsburgh finished 22-11 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

Murray State finished 9-12 in MVC play and 4-9 on the road last season. The Racers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.