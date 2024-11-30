Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy host Eastern Michigan

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-2) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5;…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-2)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on Eastern Michigan after Orlando Lovejoy scored 28 points in Detroit Mercy’s 81-75 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans have gone 1-2 away from home. Detroit Mercy is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Lovejoy is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

