Louisville tops Winthrop 76-61 to give coach Pat Kelsey first win over former team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 20 points, J’Vonne Hadley had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Louisville beat Winthrop 76-61 on Friday night for coach Pat Kelsey’s first win over his former team.

James Scott also scored 12 points and Chucky Hepburn added 10 points for Louisville (3-1). Louisville guard Koren Johnson did not play due to an injured shoulder.

Scott’s dunk with 6:41 remaining before intermission gave the Cardinals a 14-13 lead and they never trailed again. Smith’s 3-pointer with 3:57 left marked the Cardinals’ first double-digit lead at 26-16. Smith’s 3-pointer midway through the second half gave Louisville a 57-45 lead and they led by double digits the rest of the way.

Kelton Talford scored 15 points, K.J. Doucet had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Paul Jones III scored 12 and Kasen Harrison added 10 for Winthrop (4-3).

Kelsey served as Winthrop’s head coach from 2012 to 2021. The matchup marked the first time the two teams had faced each other.

Louisville travels to the Bahamas to play No. 16 Indiana on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Winthrop returns home to play Long Island University on Monday.

