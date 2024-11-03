Louisville tips off season at home against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles at Louisville Cardinals Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -16.5; over/under is 144.5…

Morehead State Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville opens the season at home against Morehead State.

Louisville went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 7-11 at home. The Cardinals averaged 11.1 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Morehead State went 26-9 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 63.4 points per game and shot 39.3% from the field last season.

