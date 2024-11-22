Louisville takes on Winthrop following Edwards’ 26-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (4-2) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -17.5; over/under is…

Winthrop Eagles (4-2) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -17.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts Winthrop after Terrence Edwards scored 26 points in Louisville’s 100-68 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

Louisville finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 7-11 at home. The Cardinals averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.6% from behind the arc last season.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 away from home. Winthrop leads the Big South with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Kasen Harrison averaging 11.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.