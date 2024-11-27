Louisville scores 52 second-half points to race past No. 14 Indiana 89-61 in the Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Chucky Hepburn had 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, Noah Waterman also had 16 points…

Louisville (4-1) beat a ranked team for the first time since topping Virginia Tech 73-71 on Jan. 6, 2021.

Louisville (4-1) beat a ranked team for the first time since topping Virginia Tech 73-71 on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kasean Pryor scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and Reyne Smith added 12 points for Louisville.

Malik Reneau scored 21 points and Oumar Ballo added 11 for Indiana (4-1). Reneau reached 20-plus points for the eighth time in his career.

The Cardinals led 37-29 at the break after making 7 of 17 from 3-point range and shooting 57% overall. Indiana missed six straight shots on two occasions in the first half, sandwiched around a string of seven missed field goals, as the Cardinals shot 9 of 29 (31%).

Louisville exploded for 52 second-half points by shooting 66.7% from the field. Pryor missed only one of his six shots in the second half.

Key moment

Louisville quickly built a commanding lead in the second half after starting on an 11-2 run, highlighted by Pryor’s fast-break dunk. The lead reached 30 on freshman Khani Rooths’ alley-oop dunk that came during the Cardinals’ 16-0 run for a 78-40 lead.

Key stats

Louisville entered the week ranked sixth in the country in 3-point attempts per game at 34. The Cardinals attempted 27 against Indiana and made 10 of them — with four apiece from Waterman and Smith. Louisville also came into the game averaging 19 forced turnovers per game. The Cardinals scored 30 points off 23 Indiana turnovers.

Up next

Louisville, which played its first road game of the season, plays on Thursday against the winner of Game 2 between West Virginia and No. 3 Gonzaga. Indiana moves to the consolation bracket to face the loser.

