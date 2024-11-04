Louisville hosts Morehead State to start season

Morehead State Eagles at Louisville Cardinals Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -19.5; over/under is 146…

Morehead State Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -19.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville begins the season at home against Morehead State.

Louisville went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 7-11 at home. The Cardinals averaged 5.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Morehead State finished 26-9 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Eagles averaged 5.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

