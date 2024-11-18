Louisville hosts Bellarmine after Karasinski’s 20-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (0-4) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Louisville after Jack…

Bellarmine Knights (0-4) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Louisville after Jack Karasinski scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 83-62 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Louisville finished 7-11 at home a season ago while going 8-24 overall. The Cardinals averaged 5.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Bellarmine went 3-12 in ASUN play and 2-16 on the road last season. The Knights averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

