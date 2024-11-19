Louisville hosts Bellarmine after Karasinski’s 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (0-4) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -25.5; over/under is…

Bellarmine Knights (0-4) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -25.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Louisville after Jack Karasinski scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 83-62 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Louisville went 8-24 overall with a 7-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals gave up 79.1 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Bellarmine went 3-12 in ASUN action and 2-16 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

