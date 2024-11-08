Louisville Cardinals to host No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers Saturday

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts No. 12 Tennessee.…

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts No. 12 Tennessee.

Louisville went 8-24 overall last season while going 7-11 at home. The Cardinals averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.1 last season.

Tennessee went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 8-3 on the road. The Volunteers averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

