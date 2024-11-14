Louisiana Tech wins 76-66 over UMass

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Amaree Abram had 19 points in Louisiana Tech’s 76-66 win over UMass on Wednesday. Abram also…

Abram also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (3-0). Sean Newman Jr. added 14 points and 12 assists. Kaden Cooper went 4 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jaylen Curry led the Minutemen (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six assists. Akil Watson added nine points and three steals for UMass. Daniel Rivera also had eight points and nine rebounds.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 19:45 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 45-33 at halftime, with Abram racking up 15 points. Louisiana Tech used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 19-point lead at 54-35 with 16:23 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

