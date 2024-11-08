Louisiana Tech visits UT Arlington following Wells’ 22-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Louisiana Tech after Jaden Wells scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 90-55 win against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.

UT Arlington finished 20-14 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mavericks averaged 76.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

Louisiana Tech went 12-5 in CUSA games and 8-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 7.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

