Louisiana Tech visits UT Arlington following Wells’ 22-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Louisiana Tech after Jaden Wells scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 90-55 victory against the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.

UT Arlington went 20-14 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Mavericks averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

Louisiana Tech went 22-10 overall last season while going 8-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

