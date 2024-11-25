Louisiana Tech squares off against Southern Illinois in Estero, Florida

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-3) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-0) Estero, Florida; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5;…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-3) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-0)

Estero, Florida; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will face Southern Illinois at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Louisiana Tech finished 22-10 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.6 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Salukis have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Hensley averaging 5.6.

