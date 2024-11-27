Louisiana Tech plays Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-2) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-0) Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-2) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-0)

Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky and Louisiana Tech square off in Estero, Florida.

The Bulldogs have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels are 4-2 in non-conference play. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Devontae Blanton averaging 7.0.

Louisiana Tech makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Eastern Kentucky scores 10.9 more points per game (77.7) than Louisiana Tech gives up (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is shooting 74.1% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bulldogs.

Blanton is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Colonels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.