Louisiana Tech faces Southern, seeks 5th straight home win

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-0) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-0)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs play Southern.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Louisiana Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. Southern is the SWAC leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 5.0.

Louisiana Tech makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Southern has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 10.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.