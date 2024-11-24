Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Southern Illinois Salukis square off

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-3) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-0) Estero, Florida; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-3) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-0)

Estero, Florida; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech will square off against Southern Illinois at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Louisiana Tech finished 22-10 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 7.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Salukis are 2-3 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois is fifth in the MVC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Hensley averaging 4.4.

