Louisiana takes on UAB

UAB Blazers (3-4) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers…

UAB Blazers (3-4) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -9.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and Louisiana square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-5 in non-conference play. Louisiana allows 80.2 points and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

The Blazers have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. UAB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wright is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Blazers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.