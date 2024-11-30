Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns face the Nicholls State Colonels on 5-game slide

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana enters the matchup with Nicholls State after losing five games in a row.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-2 on their home court. Louisiana allows 82.7 points and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

The Colonels are 1-2 on the road. Nicholls State is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Louisiana averages 69.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 65.0 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wright is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Byron Ireland is averaging 11.5 points for the Colonels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.