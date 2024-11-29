Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns face the Nicholls State Colonels on 5-game losing streak

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana looks to…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-6)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana looks to end its five-game skid when the Ragin’ Cajuns take on Nicholls State.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-2 in home games. Louisiana has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Colonels have gone 1-2 away from home. Nicholls State is second in the Southland with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 6.4.

Louisiana scores 69.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 65.0 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 70.6 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 82.7 Louisiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wright is scoring 12.1 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Byron Ireland is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Colonels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.