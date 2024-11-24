Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the UAB Blazers meet in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

UAB Blazers (3-4) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UAB and Louisiana meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-5 in non-conference play. Louisiana has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.
The Blazers are 3-4 in non-conference play. UAB ranks third in the AAC with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 9.3.
Louisiana is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 44.1% UAB allows to opponents. UAB has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Louisiana have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wright is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Lendeborg is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Blazers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
