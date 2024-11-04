Louisiana hosts Kent State to start season

Kent State Golden Flashes at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana opens the season at home against Kent State.
Louisiana finished 19-14 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.
Kent State went 4-9 on the road and 17-17 overall a season ago. The Golden Flashes shot 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.