Louisiana hosts Kent State in season opener

Kent State Golden Flashes at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5;…

Kent State Golden Flashes at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Kent State for the season opener.

Louisiana finished 19-14 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

Kent State finished 17-17 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Flashes averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.