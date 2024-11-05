Louis-Jacques scores 21 in Colgate’s 95-62 win against SUNY-Canton

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques had 21 points in Colgate’s 95-62 season-opening victory against SUNY-Canton on Tuesday night. Louis-Jacques…

Louis-Jacques shot 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Raiders. Jeff Woodward scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Brady Cummins had 11 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Kangaroos were led in scoring by Eli Larson, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. SUNY-Canton also got 15 points from Bryon Streb and 12 from Jevonte Williams.

Colgate took the lead with 19:26 left in the first half and did not give it up. Woodward led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 48-32 at the break. Louis-Jacques led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

