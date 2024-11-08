Louis-Jacques leads Colgate against Drexel after 21-point game

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Drexel after Nicolas Louis-Jacques…

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Drexel after Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 21 points in Colgate’s 95-62 victory over the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

Drexel went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Dragons averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

Colgate finished 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Raiders averaged 71.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.