NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Carnesecca, who coached St. John’s to 18 20-win seasons and 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, has…

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Carnesecca, who coached St. John’s to 18 20-win seasons and 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, has died at 99.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.