Lorick scores 33, Tennessee State takes down East-West 110-33

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antoine Lorick III scored 33 points as Tennessee State beat East-West 110-33 on Tuesday night.

Lorick also contributed 14 rebounds for the Tigers (3-3). Aaron Nkrumah added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had 11 rebounds. Blake Fleming had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Marco Brown led the Phantoms in scoring, finishing with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

